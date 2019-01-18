Diminutive Siphesihle Ndlovu might have been one of the outstanding performers in the last Premier Soccer League campaign but this season his form has been a “plane crash”‚ says new coach Muhsin Ertugral‚ who wants the midfielder to change his style of play.

“He was hyped up by the media and that is a problem we have in South African football. He was nowhere for his first season and then last season he played great.

“He swept a pile of awards‚ going from nowhere to adulation. Then a plane crash‚” said Ertugral‚ who feels he needs to get the 22-year-old back on track if Maritzburg are to survive this season.

“How do we now deal with this psychological issue? I know how to handle these youngsters and I have to talk more to him.

“But first he needs to help the team a little bit. In the situation in which we are now‚ we don’t need luxury players‚” added the coach‚ whose team go into their next league match at Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Saturday sitting in bottom place with just one win in 17 games and a paltry six goals scored.

“We are not in a situation now where we can afford him to carry the ball 30 metres like he did a lot last season. Now the teams have figured out how to block him.

“In my first game against Golden Arrows‚ he was completely blocked and couldn’t play. Then last week I left him out for the game against Free State Stars to bring him on and when he came on‚ he was also completely blocked.

“Against Sundowns on Wednesday‚ the same. It is not the boy’s fault. It is my fault‚” Ertugral said.

“I need to find ways to help him to change the way he plays and that is what we are working on right now.”