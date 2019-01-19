Kaizer Chiefs crash out of Caf Confederation Cup against solid Zesco

Kaizer Chiefs' players talked big during the week about putting up a fight to reduce the two-goal deficit from their 3-1 first-leg defeat against Zesco United in Zambia.

Instead they weakly conceded two more at homeat FNB Stadium on Saturday night, then scored a late consolation in a 2-1 second-leg loss to exit in the Caf Confederation Cup playoff round by a 5-2 aggregate scoreline.

Teddy Akumu in the 10th minute and Jessy Were in the 69th sealed the win for the vastly more polished and experienced Zesco, with Khama Billiat pulling a goal back for Chiefs in the 94th.

Needing a clear home leg victory, it seemed strange that Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp switched from the 3-5-2 formation with attacking wingbacks that has brought Amakhosi goals in all their games this year, opting instead for a more static 4-4-1-1.

Daniel Cardoso at right-back made for a solid back four in terms of not conceding, but limited Chiefs' attacking options.