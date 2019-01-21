Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is to shuffle her pack and give a chance to her broader squad in the Albertina Sisulu Centenary Challenge clash against Sweden at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.

Ellis is hoping to test more players ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France in June and will likely ring the changes from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands at the same venue‚ where Banyana overcame a slow start to impress against the European champions.

That performance was a vast improvement on when Banyana met Sweden 12 months ago and were comfortably beaten 3-0.

“We made a lot of big steps in the game against Netherlands if you compare to our performance against Sweden last year‚” Ellis said.

"We have a very short turnaround and that will be a challenge for the players. Every game you go into you want to win‚ but you also look at the performance. Sweden are a quality team‚ we have played against them on a few occasions‚ so we know what to expect.

"We are also looking at giving a few players an opportunity.

"These two games and the Cyprus Cup [in March] will be the last time to look at players and if you don't test them‚ how are you to know if they can play at this level?"

Midfielder Busisiwe Ndimeni is definitely out with a calf problem and captain Janine van Wyk a doubt with a groin niggle that forced her out of the Netherlands clash early in the second half.