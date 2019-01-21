Sundowns management dismisses Wydad's claims after heated CAF match

Mamelodi Sundowns management have rubbished claims that they were discourteous to CAF Champions League opponents Wydad Casablanca and failed to provide transport to the Moroccans when they arrived at OR Tambo Airport last week.

Sundowns beat the visitors 2-1 in a highly charges group stages encounter that was marked by tense scenes at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Reports suggested that the visitors were unhappy with their hosts after they could not get a team bus at the airport as stipulated in the CAF rules and the tension spilled over onto the field of play.

Senior Sundowns official Yogesh Singh said Wydad landed in SA without sharing their itinerary with their hosts and this threw their plans into disarray.

He insisted that despite these challenges‚ the Brazilians still made logistical arrangements for the players and officials as the per rules of the competition.

“They didn’t confirm when they were going to arrive in the country but we arranged everything for them.