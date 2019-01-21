Soccer

WATCH LIVE | Farewell to a legend: Phil Masinga's memorial service

Editor's Note: This livestream is expected to begin at 11.30am

21 January 2019 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE

The memorial service for Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga takes place in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Monday.

Masinga‚ who was vice-president of the South African Masters and Legends Football Association (SAMLFA)‚ died in Johannesburg on January 13 2019 after battling cancer.

The former Bafana Bafana striker‚ who scored 18 goals for the national team‚ leaves three children and his fiancée‚ Ntombi Nombewu.

'Masinga magic' cast a spell over the new SA

Ace footballer was part of a squad that brought SA sports glory in 1996.
Sport
1 day ago

'SA only recognises its football legends when they die‚' says Pirates’ Palacios after Masinga's death

South Africa only recognises its football legends when they die‚ Orlando Pirates’ head of youth Augusto Palacios has said in response to the death of ...
Sport
4 days ago

SA soccer legend Philemon 'Chippa' Masinga to be given provincial official funeral in Klerksdorp

South African soccer legend Philemon Chippa Masinga will be given a provincial official funeral when he is laid to rest in Klerksdorp in the North ...
Sport
5 days ago

There was a time when the late Phil Masinga felt playing for Bafana was not worth it‚ reveals Neil Tovey

South African Football Association (SAFA) technical director Neil Tovey believes that if today’s Bafana Bafana strikers had the same steel and ...
Sport
6 days ago

'He was a gentleman' - Tributes continue to pour in for Phil Masinga

"Phil was a loyal servant of the game" - Danny Jordaan.
Sport
7 days ago

