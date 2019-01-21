The memorial service for Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga takes place in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Monday.

Masinga‚ who was vice-president of the South African Masters and Legends Football Association (SAMLFA)‚ died in Johannesburg on January 13 2019 after battling cancer.

The former Bafana Bafana striker‚ who scored 18 goals for the national team‚ leaves three children and his fiancée‚ Ntombi Nombewu.