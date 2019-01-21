WATCH LIVE | Farewell to a legend: Phil Masinga's memorial service
Editor's Note: This livestream is expected to begin at 11.30am
21 January 2019 - 10:12
The memorial service for Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga takes place in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Monday.
Masinga‚ who was vice-president of the South African Masters and Legends Football Association (SAMLFA)‚ died in Johannesburg on January 13 2019 after battling cancer.
The former Bafana Bafana striker‚ who scored 18 goals for the national team‚ leaves three children and his fiancée‚ Ntombi Nombewu.