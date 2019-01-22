Banyana Banyana play to a goalless draw against Sweden

Banyana Banyana wrapped up their January international programme with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against visitors Sweden in the Albertina Sisulu Centenary Challenge at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.

It was an accomplished performance from South Africa, if a little lacking in bite upfront, one that showed excellent organization and work-rate to keep Sweden, ranked number nine in the world, largely at bay.

Admittedly many of the Swedish players had not kicked a ball in anger since October, but Banyana more than matched them in every department, another performance to give some confidence heading to the Women’s World Cup in France in June.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis made four changes from the side that lost 2-1 to the Netherlands at the weekend, with one enforced switch as captain Janine van Wyk missed out with a groin injury.

She was replaced by veteran Noko Matlou, who won a 149thinternational cap in the heart of the defence.