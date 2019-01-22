Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala missing after suspected plane crash

Premier League club Cardiff City's record new signing, Argentine striker Emiliano Sala, was missing on Tuesday after a light aircraft he was travelling in disappeared over the English Channel.

Sala, signed on Saturday from French club Nantes for a reported fee of 17 million euros ($19.3 million), was flying to Cardiff aboard a small plane that disappeared from radars around 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Guernsey on Monday night.

French civil aviation authorities confirmed that 28-year-old Sala "was on board the plane".

A statement from police on Guernsey, a British island just off the coast of France, said the pilot had requested to lower his altitude shortly before air traffic control in neighbouring Jersey lost contact with the plane.

After a search was called off on Monday because of high winds, two helicopters, two planes and a lifeboat joined renewed efforts on Tuesday morning to find the single-propeller plane.

"So far over 1,000 square miles have been searched by a total of five aircraft and two lifeboats," Guernsey police said at 1145 GMT.

"There has been no trace of the aircraft. The search is continuing."

It is thought Sala was one of two passengers on board, but French civil aviation authorities were unable to confirm that.