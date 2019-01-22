In a humorous‚ but also perhaps not-so veiled‚ hint that was on a par with Cuba Gooding Jr’s character’s “show me the money” line in Jerry Maguire‚ Zesco United coach George Lwandamina has said he would welcome a job in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Lwandamina‚ the big‚ 55-year-old 1980s Zambia international‚ was the architect of Zesco’s run to the 2016 Caf Champions League semifinals‚ where they lost against tournament winners Mamelodi Sundowns.

This past fortnight – having left Zesco in November 2017‚ and returned in April last year – has now also been the architect of Kaizer Chiefs’ exit from the Caf Confederation Cup‚ with a 5-2 aggregate victory completed by Saturday night’s 2-1 away leg win at FNB Stadium.

The big man nicknamed “Chicken” has impressed with the sharpness and tactical astuteness of Zesco in his two stints in the past four years.