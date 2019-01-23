Baroka coach Nyirenda backs Zesco coach Lwandamina to land a coaching job in the PSL
Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda has backed his Zambia countryman George ‘Chicken’ Lwandamina to land a coaching job in SA after the Zesco United coach hinted that he was open to a move to the Absa Premiership.
Zesco mopped the floor with Kaizer Chiefs in home and away triumphs (5-2 on aggregate) in the Caf Confederation Cup that highlighted Lwandamina's tactical prowess.
“He’s a very good coach‚ a very candid man‚ very pragmatic and very intelligent coach‚” said Nyirenda of the Zesco coach.
“I would say he will fit in every team here in the PSL‚ so I can encourage him if he wants and if people want him here I think the world of football is free.
“It’s a global game and I’m one man who’s never solicited that the coaching jobs must be for the locals only because if you know coaching you must cross the borders.
Zesco were 3-1 winners in Zambia before finishing the job with a 2-1 second leg victory at the FNB Stadium last Saturday.
The 55-year old former Zambian international was also at the helm when Zesco lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the Caf Champions League in 2016. Sundowns went on to win the trophy that year.
Nyirenda emphatically endorsed his countryman‚ adding that he would be a perfect fit for many teams in the PSL.
“A coach who knows (his job) is on demand‚ it is a global sport‚" Nyirenda said.
“So I will urge him to come because there are a lot of opportunities here and what I like most is the league itself.
“The league is so competitive‚ organised and the structure is perfect and I think it is second to none in Africa.
“So looking at that kind of environment a good coach can really do good things for himself here.”