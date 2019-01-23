Da Gama claims referee Julius allowed Sundowns goalie Onyango to time-waste

Their own costly mistakes and a referee who allowed time-wasting were among the contributing factors Highlands Park coach Owen Da Gama identified as being part of his team’s 2-1 Absa Premiership defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night.

The coach did also reluctantly single out Park centreback Bevan Fransman‚ whose stray pass at Makhulong Stadium gifted the opening goal to Thapelo Morena in the 12th minute.

Normal right-back Morena‚ employed as a tearaway centre-forward on the night‚ had given the rusty Fransman a torrid opening 20 minutes.

Da Gama has had to defend reports of a poor relationship with Fransman this season.

There have appeared to be questions to be asked about why a candidate for PSL defender of the season for Maritzburg United in 2017-18 has dropped off the radar so significantly since his move to Highlands.