Pirates to look for ways to counter the time-wasting antics employed by teams like Baroka

Orlando Pirates must find a way to counter the time-wasting antics employed by teams like Baroka FC.

This was the view offered by Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic after the Bucs came from behind to draw 1-1 with Baroka in a Premiership encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

“(Time-wasting tactics) are part of the game everywhere‚” said Sredojevic.

“Even Fifa is looking at the rules of the game because they want as much as possible for the game to be played and not to be delayed for so-called tactical reasons as part of killing the momentum of the opponents.”

The Bucs mentor said pointing fingers at the Baroka players would not give him a solution to the problems they had to deal with on the field of play.