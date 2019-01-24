Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is delighted with the progress her side is making just six months out from the FIFA Women’s World Cup but admits there is still work to do if they are to reach their full potential.

Banyana played to a 0-0 draw against Sweden at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night‚ which followed their narrow 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Saturday in a game in which they deserved more joy.

The results against the teams ranked ninth and seventh in the world respectively‚ with Netherlands the reigning European champions‚ speaks volumes for the progress of Banyana in the last year.

Twelve months ago they also played Sweden in Cape Town and were easily brushed aside 3-0‚ but this year look more organized‚ in better physical shape and more confident to tackle the world’s best teams.