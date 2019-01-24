Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda defends his players' time-wasting antics
Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda has defended his players' time-wasting antics during their 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates in an Absa Premiership encunter at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.
Bakgaga took a shock 1-0 lead in the 12th minute through a stunning free kick from winger Matome Mabeba and in a bid to keep Pirates at bay‚ Nyirenda’s team resorted to bizarre time-wasting tactics that somehow helped them secure a share of the spoils after the Bucs managed to claw their way back to draw level.
“It was not an easy game and we expected that‚” Nyirenda said.
“But we did our job and after scoring the first goal I think we tried to manage the game. I think our counter-attack tactics didn’t work because our wing players did not do their job very well.
“We left them to come at us which was a one-way traffic‚ but one point away from home is enough against a good team like Pirates.”
Nyirenda continued to defend his players and insisted that they did not feign injury at the slightest of provocation.
“I did say it was one way traffic‚" he said.
“So most of the knocks that the boys were having I think the referee was giving most of the play-ons to Pirates.
“The referee (Abongile Tom) was thinking every drop on the pitch by my players means delaying tactics or killing the game.
“But look what happened towards the end of the game?
“He didn’t even have time to check what happened to the player (defender Vusi Sibiya who had to be immediately taken to the hospital).
“It was a head injury and he just gave play on and the player had passed out.
“So what if he had died on the pitch?
“At least he should check what has happened to the player but he didn’t even take one step to that player.
“So it was not good for football.”
Nyirenda went on to defend his goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze‚ the man accused of leading time-wasting shenanigans.
“Chepezeze is a good goalkeeper and I do not talk about other teams players‚" he said.
“Why should the other coaches talk about my players?
“I’m seeing nasty things from other players and I don’t talk about it‚ I concentrate on my own players.
“Football is about your own players‚ that’s all.
“For some coaches when they lose they have everything to talk about the other team and the referee. I’ve never done that.
“It’s football‚ you lose and you win.
“So they concentrate on Chipezeze’s falling but check how many times he is having the contact.
“We played (Bidvest) Wits and somebody concentrated on sitting on him‚ he was kicked badly and the boy went down.
“But the same people are complaining but why are you kicking him?”
Baroka maintained their five-match unbeaten run away from home after the draw but they are not safe from relegation as they are still sitting five points clear of bottom club Marizburg United.