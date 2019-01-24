Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda defends his players' time-wasting antics

Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda has defended his players' time-wasting antics during their 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates in an Absa Premiership encunter at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

Bakgaga took a shock 1-0 lead in the 12th minute through a stunning free kick from winger Matome Mabeba and in a bid to keep Pirates at bay‚ Nyirenda’s team resorted to bizarre time-wasting tactics that somehow helped them secure a share of the spoils after the Bucs managed to claw their way back to draw level.

“It was not an easy game and we expected that‚” Nyirenda said.

“But we did our job and after scoring the first goal I think we tried to manage the game. I think our counter-attack tactics didn’t work because our wing players did not do their job very well.

“We left them to come at us which was a one-way traffic‚ but one point away from home is enough against a good team like Pirates.”