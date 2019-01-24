"My dad was a flower who grew out of concrete"‚ Sifiso Masinga‚ son of Phil Masinga‚ said addressing the audience at his father's funeral in Stilfontein‚ North West on Thursday.

Sifiso Masinga's at times powerful‚ at times angry‚ at times touching speech had the hallmarks from the young man‚ a spitting image of Phil Masinga in his appearance and lankiness‚ of the fire that the Bafana Bafana striker nicknamed "Chippa" had.

It gave hint to a life lived at times in adversity by the former Jomo Cosmos‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Leeds United and Bari centre-forward‚ who died after a fight with cancer in a Johannesburg hospital aged 49 last week Sunday.

Philemon Masinga had struggled at times with the "boo boys" among SA football supporters‚ with press criticism‚ and‚ post-playing career‚ his run-ins with the tabloids amid stories over financial and other struggles that Sifiso Masinga said were often fabricated‚ often to great harm to the family.