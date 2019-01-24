Family‚ friends‚ teammates‚ football administrators‚ supporters‚ politicians and religious leaders were gathering at Khuma Stadium outside Stilfontein in the North West for the funeral on Thursday morning to lay to rest beloved Bafana Bafana star Philemon "Chippa" Masinga.

The Jomo Cosmos‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Leeds United‚ St Gallen and Bari striker whose thunderous long-range goal at FNB Stadium in 1997 had sent South Africa to its first World Cup - France 1998 - was to be laid to rest in the township of Khuma‚ where he grew up.

Masinga‚ the tall‚ lean‚ awkward centre-forward who scored goals in South Africa‚ England‚ Switzerland and Italy‚ died of cancer last Sunday in a Johannesburg hospital. He was 49.