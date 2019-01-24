Percy Tau has two goals controversially ruled out as his Belgian side settles for draw in semis

Percy Tau had to settle for an away draw while Lebo Mothiba drew a blank against Paris St Germain as both Bafana Bafana stars featured in crucial cup action on Wednesday night.

Mothiba started in the French FA Cup against the Parisian giants‚ who started with Neymar and Edinson Cavani‚ and were fresh from their 9-0 hammering of Lebogang Phiri’s Guingamp at the weekend.

Up against experienced Brazilian defenders Thiago Silva and Dani Alves‚ Mothiba‚ who is just back from injury‚ was replaced after 66 minutes as PSG won 2-0 to advance to the next round.

Mothiba could still taste knockout success this season though as his side line up in a League Cup semifinal against Bordeaux next Wednesday.