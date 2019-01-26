Micho expects no Idibala Challenge when Orlando Pirates travel to Thohoyandou

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic is hoping there will be no “Idibala Challenge” performed by Black Leopards players when they meet in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.

Sredojevic and his team experienced a lot of what he called Idibala Challenge – the “falling down” dance craze that has swept SA social media – in their midweek 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Baroka FC.

After taking an early lead at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night‚ Bakgaga players were falling all over the place without much provocation.

“The biggest happiness for us is the fact that this [Leopards] are not the team who will sit back‚ and park a triple or double-decker bus‚” Sredojevic said of Leopards.

“Leopards will come out to play and their supporters will demand for them to play.

“This is exactly what we are looking for – an open game where two boxers want to punch each other.”

Sredojevic was hoping not to have a repeat of Baroka’s tactics in Thohoyandou.

“We hope there will no Idibala Challenge in our game against Leopards.

“We hope we will play football in an open way because we are there to give the soul food to supporters and I expect that Leopards will come with a better approach.”

Sredojevic said his players are ready for a tough battle against an in-form Lidoda Duvha.

“Everyone is ready for the battle against Leopards‚” said the Serbian coach of his team‚ who last tasted winning a trophy in this competition when they beat Bidvest Wits 3-1 in Durban in 2014.

“We are in good spirit‚ good mood and we are looking forward to the match. The players will play even with one leg if that is possible – that’s how serious we are taking this match.

“Our supporters must rest assured it will be the best XI that we will put on the field.

“I think it will take a moment of brilliance to decide the match and we want that moment of brilliance to be on our side.

“Without looking for excuses or being cry-babies – ‘Why tough match‚ why this or why that’ – we are looking at this match as any other match with an intention to win.”