Baroka FC crash out of Nedbank Cup after narrow defeat to Jomo Cosmos

Jomo Sono brought back a glimpse of past golden days as his Jomo Cosmos side upset Baroka FC 1-0 in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday.

A 30th minute goal from Inky Masuku separated the two sides and ensured Cosmos became the fourth side from the National First Division to upset top flight opponents in the last 32 of this year’s competition.

Cosmos, winners of the trophy in 1990, are the last side to go into Thursday’s second round draw after an opening round full of shock results.

“We knew we had a chance,” said the ‘Black Prince’ Sono after the match. “We protected what we had once we had the goal.”

Cosmos showed some naivety in defence and were swamped in midfield yet caught Baroka time and again with their pace upfront, creating breakaway chances.