Cape Town City’s confidence can be a positive for Kaizer Chiefs to perform a table-turning act on the visiting team when they meet in the Absa Premiership at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night‚ Amakhosi striker Bernard Parker has said.

It is no understatement to say‚ as veteran forward Parker does‚ that City are a “well-oiled machine” right now.

They have gone six league and cup matches unbeaten scoring 13 goals in five of those‚ just beaten SuperSport United for a fourth time this season (2-0) in the Nedbank Cup‚ and bounced back from a slump – perhaps a hangover from wining the MTN8 – to fourth in the Absa Premiership.

Coach Benni McCarthy is pleased at his team’s slick‚ attractive passing game. City have great players‚ an experienced chairman in John Comitis‚ and the club are super-ambitious.

So many factors seem to be going for the now almost three-year-old club that Parker believes that might be an advantage for Chiefs‚ steadily finding solidity and greater confidence of their own under Ernst Middendorp‚ as City travel into the Amakhosi den at FNB.