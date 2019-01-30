Cardiff City players reluctant to fly, says captain Sol Bamba

The disappearance of a plane carrying striker Emiliano Sala has left some Cardiff City players afraid to fly, according to club captain Sol Bamba.

Sala never got the chance to play for the Bluebirds as the aircraft carrying the Argentine and pilot David Ibbotson lost contact when on its way to the Welsh capital on January 21 just two days after completing a club record $20m move from FC Nantes.

Cardiff returned to action for the first time since Sala's disappearance on Tuesday in a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal.

"It is a very unusual situation, a big tragedy," the Ivorian defender told BBC Sport Wales.

"We have all been affected by it, the lads, the city, the whole club.

"We have had some help. We travel by plane and some of the lads have been thinking, 'I don't want to go on it anymore.' It was that deep."