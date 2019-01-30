Toni Silva's open letter to Pitso Mosimane was lit - now fans weigh in

Former Mamelodi Sundowns player Toni Silva took shots at coach Pitso Mosimane in an open letter that had Twitter in a frenzy.

In the letter, the Al-Ittihad player accused Mosimane of being "arrogant" and "killing dreams and players' careers".

Silva also accused Mosimane of favouritism for giving second chances to players who did not play well in games and disregarding others who played well. Silva said Mosimane did not allow him to play as a right winger, which is his preferred position.