Kaizer Chiefs have drawn Western Cape ABC Motsepe League side The Magic in the last-16 of the Nedbank Cup‚ pitting them against their former fullback David Kannemeyer‚ who is now coach of the Cape Town side.

Chiefs squeezed past another third-tier club‚ Tornado FC‚ in the last-32‚ needing extra time before advancing 1-0‚ and will be overwhelming favourites to make the quarterfinals.

But The Magic‚ who are co-owned by former Bafana Bafana striker George Dearnaley and have veteran midfielder Thando Mngomeni in their team‚ will relish the opportunity to cause a massive shock and send AmaKhosi tumbling from the competition.

Chiefs have lost to third-tier opponents before when they were beaten 2-1 by Baroka FC in 2011‚ while they have exited to lower league opposition four times since 2009.

The Magic held National First Division (NFD) side Maccabi FC to a 0-0 draw in the last round before advancing on penalties.

Cape Town City will host Highlands Park in an all-Premier League affair‚ while Bidvest Wits must make the difficult journey to Thohoyandou to meet Black Leopards.