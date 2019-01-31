Soccer

Fans want a return to glory days as #DearKaizerChiefs trends

31 January 2019 - 10:23 By Odwa Mjo
#DearKaizerChiefs trends on Twitter as the team lost 0-1 to Cape Town City.
#DearKaizerChiefs trends on Twitter as the team lost 0-1 to Cape Town City.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chief fans want the team to return to its glory days as #DearKaizerChiefs trended on Twitter. This after the team lost 0-1  against Cape Town City on Wednesday night at FNB Stadium.

The team's Absa Premiership loss rubbed fans the wrong way as some expressed their frustration with the team's goalkeeper Virgil Vries.

On Sunday, Chiefs secured a narrow win against Tornado FC in East London, with  veteran striker Bernard Parker admitting that the win was a wake-up call for the team. 

Fans could not help but compare the current team's performance to that of its predecessors, with many expressing their disappointment. 

