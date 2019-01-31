Fans want a return to glory days as #DearKaizerChiefs trends
Kaizer Chief fans want the team to return to its glory days as #DearKaizerChiefs trended on Twitter. This after the team lost 0-1 against Cape Town City on Wednesday night at FNB Stadium.
The team's Absa Premiership loss rubbed fans the wrong way as some expressed their frustration with the team's goalkeeper Virgil Vries.
On Sunday, Chiefs secured a narrow win against Tornado FC in East London, with veteran striker Bernard Parker admitting that the win was a wake-up call for the team.
Fans could not help but compare the current team's performance to that of its predecessors, with many expressing their disappointment.
#DearKaizerChiefs we need this Kaizer Chiefs back... pic.twitter.com/XMHhIg0cYv— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) January 30, 2019
#DearKaizerChiefs i think Mam Angie needs to have a chat with the boys 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qctiVc5vEJ— ..golf .boy (@Siya_Zondo) January 30, 2019
#DearKaizerChiefs this is the squad we recognize, stop playing with our feelings. pic.twitter.com/5s4KyP7aZQ— Thabo (@ThaboMohoba) January 30, 2019
#DearKaizerChiefs please bring back this kaizer chiefs, the Glory days, a week before the derby Pirates used get cold fit because of this guy #11 pic.twitter.com/scoiNsNAHp— #ChasingTheDream🙇 (@SdizoRSA) January 30, 2019
#DearKaizerChiefs we need payout for being loyal fans pic.twitter.com/X1ir5gPfw3— Mfazwe 🍷🍷the main man (@Mfanelo25687519) January 30, 2019
Are you bewitched? Do you need a cleansing? #DearKaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/LfgfDWy6Yn— Khanya🌷 (@noksy_k) January 30, 2019
Can we not have a goalkeeper next match? #DearKaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/Ze1t4JjuY8— #Vendafollowtrain (@VhalaudziLwendo) January 30, 2019
#DearKaizerChiefs I think I'm gonna take a break from supporting u.... until further notice!!!— T-BOSE...🌠🌠🌠 (@Thabisokale3) January 30, 2019
I thank you...😒
#DearKaizerChiefs it's like you are dead, can we arrange with RASTA so that he can draw you.?— 🇿🇦Guchie Da Jewz🇿🇦 (@Guchiedajewz) January 30, 2019
It is over, it is not me, it is you! 😩😢#DearKaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/ntTVgu9gBY— Khanya🌷 (@noksy_k) January 30, 2019