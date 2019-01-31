Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has said protection of a player can go so far‚ and chastised low-on-confidence goalkeeper Virgil Vries for yet another costly mistake made in Amakhosi’s 1-0 Absa Premiership defeat against Cape Town City.

Middendorp‚ though‚ appeared not to have a clear answer for how he might solve the growing Vries situation‚ where the keeper appears to lose more confidence with each error as he gets game time between the posts in the absence of injured Itumeleng Khune.

Vries on Wednesday night spilled Gift Links’s free-kick at FNB Stadium‚ allowing Edmilson Dove’s 79th-minute winner for City‚ attracting a backlash from Chiefs’ supporters.

Middendorp expressed his frustration at another error from Vries‚ adding to a notable mistake that gifted Mamelodi Sundowns a 2-1 win earlier in January‚ and a few more too. He also picked out his attack‚ who could not profit from a string of chances created.

“I fully understand‚ I’m not an idiot. I actually fully understand‚ I face the facts. You can’t. You need goalkeeping‚” Middendorp said.

“I’m not sitting here and saying‚ ‘Oh‚ yeah‚ yeah’. Of course I’m not happy with this.

“It’s happened now for the second time – what must we say? We have to work it out in the next 10 days and we have to see who is in the goalposts next Saturday.