Soccer

Mzansi gives coach Benni the thumbs up after Cape Town City beat Chiefs

31 January 2019 - 10:25 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Fans on social media were full of praise for Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy after his team defeated Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 on Wednesday.
Fans on social media were full of praise for Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy after his team defeated Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 on Wednesday.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs fans are nursing broken hearts after their team lost to former Bafana Bafana star Benni McCarthy's Cape Town City.

City won 1-0 to snatch three points from Amakhosi. 

The Absa Premiership match took place on Wednesday night at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.

Cape Town City smash and grab three points from Kaizer Chiefs at FNB

Kaizer Chiefs controlled most of the game and pried enough chances to have felt they had been the victims of a smash-and-grab as Cape Town City ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Beaming with excitement and pride, Cape Town City fans wasted no time in taking to Twitter to celebrate and congratulate their team.

It was coach Benni who got most of the applause. Some even warned Orlando Pirates not to snatch him from Cape Town City!

READ MORE:

Chiefs star Parker marvels at role model McCarthy's maturity as a coach

Benni McCarthy is maturing fast as a coach‚ says Kaizer Chiefs’ veteran striker Bernard Parker‚ who believes the Cape Town City boss’s background as ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Benni McCarthy satisfied with work ethic of his players in win over SuperSport United

There are not too many ‘watchable’ teams in the PSL at present than Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City on their day‚ who have added a whole lot of ...
Sport
4 days ago

Cape Town City advance to Nedbank Cup last 16 round with win over SuperSport

Thato Mokeke scored a rare goal against his former side as Cape Town City claimed a deserved 2-0 victory over SuperSport United to advance to the ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Middendorp chastises Vries‚ but struggles for answer to Kaizer Chiefs’ keeper ... Soccer
  2. Fleck plays cards tight to chest for Stormers-Bulls clash Rugby
  3. Bafana entered into Chan 2020‚ but is there a point? Soccer
  4. History made as Mothiba puts Strasbourg into cup final against Phiri’s Guingamp Soccer
  5. Bulls to put rebuilt senior structure to test against the Stormers Rugby

Latest Videos

Local celebs join the #OpenUpTheIndustry conversation
Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
X