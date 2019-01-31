Mzansi gives coach Benni the thumbs up after Cape Town City beat Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs fans are nursing broken hearts after their team lost to former Bafana Bafana star Benni McCarthy's Cape Town City.
City won 1-0 to snatch three points from Amakhosi.
The Absa Premiership match took place on Wednesday night at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.
Beaming with excitement and pride, Cape Town City fans wasted no time in taking to Twitter to celebrate and congratulate their team.
It was coach Benni who got most of the applause. Some even warned Orlando Pirates not to snatch him from Cape Town City!
#Two big #AbsaPrem results for the week are definitely #Amazulu beating #MamelodiSundowns 2-0 away as well as #CapeTownCity who did a smash and grab 1-0 victory away at the #FnbStadium against the inconsistent #KaizerChiefs. #PrinceMorake and #BarneyKekana.— Prince Morake (@PrinceMorake) January 31, 2019
Rule absolute nothing out this year fellas. Just keep getting better and better. Benni is building the next big South African superpower and there’s nothing anyone can do stop it!— Tom (@WiggumCharm) January 30, 2019
Well done guys! 💙 Y'all converted your chance into a goal, what we couldn't do. Congratulations! 😁✌— Siyamcela (@Siyamcela99) January 30, 2019
Week made!!! 💥💥 can’t wait to throw this in a chiefs fans face who wanted to talk kak about @CapeTownCityFC being a “small club and they getting punished” 🤣🤣— Irfaan Sasman (@Sassy27cpt) January 30, 2019