SuperSport United director of football Stan Matthews confident of concluding George Lebese deal
SuperSport United director of football Stan Matthews is confident of concluding a loan deal until the end of the season with Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Lebese before the transfer window closes at midnight on Thursday.
“There is still some work to be done but we are talking to Sundowns about a few players who are surplus to their requirements and George is priority among them. He is someone of interest to us and the same goes with Lucky Mohomi and Aubrey Ngoma but like I said there is still a few hurdles to be cleared before we put pen to paper regarding one of them‚” said Matthews at the PSL offices in Parktown on Thursday afternoon.
“We are looking at Lebese because we feel he has a lot to prove after what he has been through and we believe that the environment at our club will be good for him‚ for Mohomi or Ngoma to thrive and take their football careers forward.
"I am targeting for one of those players for a permanent move at a later stage because our coach Kaitano Tembo needs to see the right mentality and work ethic.”
Lebese is out of favour at Sundowns after he failed to command a regular place in the team and this possible will revive his career under coach Kaitano Tembo who is a known admirer of the attacking midfielder.
Lebese‚ who joined Sundowns from Kaizer Chiefs in a highly publisiced move at the beginning of the 2017/2018 season‚ has not played competitive football this year and will compete for a place with the likes of Reneilwe Letsholonyane‚ Dean Furman‚ Aubrey Modiba‚ Teboho Mokoena and Philani Ntshangase.
At Sundowns‚ Lebese competed for places in the team with Bafana Bafana regulars like Hlompho Kekana‚ Tiyani Mabunda and Themba Zwane and Uruguayan import Gaston Sirino who has set the local set alight.