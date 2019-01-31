SuperSport United director of football Stan Matthews confident of concluding George Lebese deal

SuperSport United director of football Stan Matthews is confident of concluding a loan deal until the end of the season with Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Lebese before the transfer window closes at midnight on Thursday.

“There is still some work to be done but we are talking to Sundowns about a few players who are surplus to their requirements and George is priority among them. He is someone of interest to us and the same goes with Lucky Mohomi and Aubrey Ngoma but like I said there is still a few hurdles to be cleared before we put pen to paper regarding one of them‚” said Matthews at the PSL offices in Parktown on Thursday afternoon.

“We are looking at Lebese because we feel he has a lot to prove after what he has been through and we believe that the environment at our club will be good for him‚ for Mohomi or Ngoma to thrive and take their football careers forward.