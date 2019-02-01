South Africa will begin their quest to reach the Fifa Under-20 World Cup when they open their African Under-20 Championships Group A campaign against hosts Niger in Niamey on Saturday.

Amajita must finish in the top two in a pool that also includes old foes Nigeria and Burundi‚ so getting their tournament off to a positive start against a side making their debut at this level – who qualified as hosts – is vitally important.

Coach Thabo Senong is without talisman forward Lyle Foster‚ who was not released for the competition by his new French Ligue 1 side Monaco‚ but otherwise has the bulk of the squad that won the Cosafa Under-20 Championships in December‚ with some interesting additions.

Not least Leicester City midfielder Khanya Leshabela‚ Portugal-based Kobamelo Kodisang and classy SuperSport United teenager Luke Le Roux.

The team did not have the best preparation for their opener this week after Ghana pulled out of a proposed friendly‚ which led to Amajita playing against local Niger outfit Police FC‚ a game they won 3-0.