City signed experienced forward Kermit Erasmus and midfielder/defender Thato Mokeke‚ but also lost playmaker Ayanda Patosi‚ winger Allan Kateregga‚ midfielder Mpho Matsi and troubled striker Tokelo Rantie‚ who was released to go back home to the Free State.

“We are very satisfied with the window‚ we knew where we were going all the time‚” Comitis told TimesLIVE.

“We had anticipated Patosi leaving‚ so that was not a surprise. There had been an agent working in the background on a deal for some time.”

Comitis said it was important for the club to keep their promise to Patosi‚ who is joining Esteghlal FC in Iran‚ to allow him to leave for an overseas club if the opportunity arose‚ a commitment made when he signed his contract 18 months ago.