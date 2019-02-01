Former Bafana Bafana midfielder George Lebese has admitted that his frustrating spell at Mamelodi Sundowns left him depressed.

However, he said he was relieved to have a six-month loan opportunity with SuperSport United to revive his career.

Lebese‚ who joined Sundowns from Kaizer Chiefs in a highly publicised move at the beginning of last season‚ said he didn’t know why things didn’t work out for him at Chloorkop under coach Pitso Mosimane.

“Things didn’t work out for me at Sundowns and, to be honest, I have no idea what happened. I have been depressed for many months... and I am just happy to get this opportunity. It was very difficult for me to wake up every morning and go to training with no one to talk to. It was just training and go home, and I didn’t know what to work on‚” he said on Thursday night, shortly after he was registered by United at the PSL offices in Johannesburg.