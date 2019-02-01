Kaizer Chiefs will always stand by Wiseman Meyiwa‚ Amakhosi’s football manager Bobby Motaung has said.

As the shock and heartbreaking announcement was made by Chiefs on Thursday that Meyiwa is wheelchair-bound‚ and faces a struggle to walk again‚ Motaung made the assurance that Amakhosi will never abandon the 19-year-old.

Meyiwa received a spinal injury in an horrific car accident on the N3 highway returning to his home in Pietermaritzburg on November 3.

“It’s been a long journey for us‚ a sad one. But also a learning curve in terms of experience of life‚” Motaung said.

“We just had a session today [Thursday] with the players to inform them officially. We brought Meyiwa in also to bid his farewell to his colleagues.