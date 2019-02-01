Majoro on target again as Wits stretch the lead

Lehlohonolo Majoro came off the bench to secure Bidvest Wits a crucial 1-0 win against struggling Maritzburg United at Bidvest Stadium on Friday night.

His 80th minute goal seperated the sides in a tense and high stakes encounter.

With no games in hand over second-placed Orlando Pirates but with a two-point advantage, Wits needed to extend their lead while Pirates are on continental duty.

That they did and their five-point lead will examine Pirates' title credentials. Maritzburg's dire situation was pretty clear from the fact they were four points adrift of 15th-placed Chippa United.

With only 11 games left for both teams, Wits are primed for the finishing line while Maritzburg, who lost their 10th game, sunk deeper into the relegation quicksand.

Maritzburg though had the game's first chance in the fourth minute through Yannick Zakri but Darren Keet smothered his tame shot.

Wits were far more incisive but should have punished Richard Ofori's consecutive brainfades when he twice rushed out of the box.

Ghabadinho Mhango skied the sixth minute chance but Ofori redeemed himself when he saved Deon Hotto's eighth minute free-kick.

Hotto made a nuisance of himself for the better part of the first half through a 23rd minute shot that went wide and 33rd minute attempt that Ofori saved.

Wits also came close on the stroke of half-time but Simon Murray's chance was cleared off the line.

Wits controlled large swathes of the second half and created the better opportunities. However, they had little to show for their endeavour.

Hotto continues to be a constant menace and had 52nd and 74th minute shots saved by Ofori while the Maritzburg keeper also denied Murray and Cole Alexander in the 53rd and 72nd minutes.

Ofori though was responsible for Majoro's goal when he inexplicably rushed off his line, giving Majoro the time and space to finish expertly.

Ofori again atoned for his error when he saved Majoro's 89th minute penalty after Rushine de Reuck was nailed for a handball offence by Daniel Bennett.