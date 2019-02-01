Sports wrap: Top stories you might have missed this week

From the Premier Soccer League’s fight with communications authority Icasa to the tragic car accident that cost now former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa his career, here are five top sports stories you may have missed this week.

PSL vs Icasa

The Premier Soccer League on Tuesday challenged the proposed resolution by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) that soccer broadcast rights be free-to-air, meaning the owners of sports content cannot generate profit from matches aired.

At a press conference in Kempton Park, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said if the amendment was passed, it would collapse the PSL.