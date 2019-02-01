Soccer

Sports wrap: Top stories you might have missed this week

01 February 2019 - 10:05 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

From the Premier Soccer League’s fight with communications authority Icasa to the tragic car accident that cost now former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa his career, here are five top sports stories you may have missed this week.

PSL vs Icasa

The Premier Soccer League on Tuesday challenged the proposed resolution by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) that soccer broadcast rights be free-to-air, meaning the owners of sports content cannot generate profit from matches aired. 

At a press conference in Kempton Park, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza said if the amendment was passed, it would collapse the PSL.

Cape Town City’s win against Amakhosi

Kazier Chiefs fans were disappointed again when the team lost to Cape Town City in an Absa Premiership game at FNB Staduim in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening.

Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City won by 1-0, grabbing three points from Amakhosi. 

Angry Amakhosi fans again blamed goal keeper Virgil Vries for the team’s loss. 

Silva’s open letter to Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane was accused by former Mamelodi Sundown’s player Toni Silva of being arrogant and killing players’ dreams.

Silva further accused Mosimane of favouritism, disrespecting players who did not perform well and giving second chances to undeserving players.

The letter dominated news headlines and social media platforms.

On Twitter, people were divided, with some saying Silva was just bitter and others commending him for his bravery in speaking out.

New goalkeeper for Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on Thursday that they were getting a new goalkeeper. Chiefs bought former Chippa United player Daniel Akpeyi.

Akpeyi signed with Chiefs on Thursday, just before the Premier Soccer League transfer window closed at midnight. 

Chippa United described selling Akpeyi as a “good business move”.

Wiseman Meyiwa’s retirement 

South Africans were shocked  when Kazier Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung announced the early retirement of Amakhosi midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa.

Meyiwa’s promising soccer career has been cut short by a tragic car accident that has left him a paraplegic. 

The car crash happened in Novemeber 2018 while Meyiwa was on his way home to Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal. 

