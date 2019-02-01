Swashbuckling Sundowns secure top spot in Group A

These two sides will do it again in a fortnight during the return leg at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan where Sundowns will be looking to further improve their chances of qualifying for the semi final stage.

Before they travel to to West Africa, Mosimane will have to deal with a potentially difficult assignment against Black Leopards in the Absa Premiership on Wednesday at home where the mission will be to close the gap on log leaders Bidvest Wits.

Sundowns opened the scoring after nine minutes through the close range header by defender Lebusa who rose above everyone in the box to nod home a well delivered cross by Gaston Sirino.

Lebusa turned the valiant three minutes later when he was judged by Tunisian referee Sadok Selmi to have brought down Christian Angbandji and Hamed Diomande beat Denis Mweene from the spot.

Five minutes after restart, Sundowns missed two glorious opportunities to increase their lead in quick succession when Anthony Laffor was denied by Asec’s goalkeeper Abdoul Karin and Lebohang Maboe’s header bounced off the cross-bar.

The Brazilians got it right after 55 minutes with a beautiful attacking team goal that was started by Sirino who laid the ball to Lyle Lakay on the left flank from where he delivered a low cross to Zwane for his third of the tournament.

Just after the hour mark, the cross bar once again came to the rescue of Asec after Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana rifled a thunderous free kick from outside the penalty box and Laffor’s shot hit the upright later.

Sundowns new signing Tade secured the three points in referee’s optional time with his first for the Brazilians in his first game.