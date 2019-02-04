Soccer

'It's a bad dream,' Sala's father says after plane recovered

04 February 2019 - 09:54 By AFP
Emiliano Sala's father Horacio Sala (2-R) speaks with friends in front of his house in Progreso, Santa Fe province, Argentina, on January 22, 2019.
Emiliano Sala's father Horacio Sala (2-R) speaks with friends in front of his house in Progreso, Santa Fe province, Argentina, on January 22, 2019.
Image: STR / AFP

Argentine football star Emiliano Sala's father was awakened from a sound sleep on Sunday to learn that the plane in which his son was killed, has been found.

"I can't believe it. It's a bad dream," Horacio Sala said when contacted by Cronica TV at his home in Progreso.

He was the only one to stay behind in Argentina when the family rushed to Nantes, France to try to help with the search.

"I talk to them every day.

"But since I don't have WhatsApp it's expensive to call them or for them to call me. But anyway, they kept saying days were going by, and that there had been zero word on Emiliano, or on the plane," his father said.

Cardiff City players reluctant to fly, says captain Sol Bamba

The disappearance of a plane carrying striker Emiliano Sala has left some Cardiff City players afraid to fly, according to club captain Sol Bamba.
Sport
4 days ago

Sala was travelling from France to join up with his new club, Premier League side Cardiff City, in a light aircraft on January 21 when it went missing close to the Channel Islands.

Suspected debris from the plane washed up on the Normandy coastline in France last Wednesday.

Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after transferring from French team Nantes in a $19.3m move.

Top footballers were among more than 4,500 contributors to a crowd funding page that raised over $343,000 to look for the wreck.

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates aware they’ve made life difficult for themselves Soccer
  2. Stormers show how good they could be‚ but… Rugby
  3. OPINION: Why Ali Funeka should quit boxing immediately Sport
  4. SA's Siph Mdlalose joins English non-league side Salisbury Soccer
  5. 'It's a bad dream,' Sala's father says after plane recovered Soccer

Latest Videos

Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Black cat's Premier League pitch invasion Soccer
  2. Mzansi is devasted by Wiseman Meyiwa's retirement from soccer Soccer
  3. Amajita share spoils with Nigeria in Group A opener Soccer
  4. Resurgent Chippa United players proud of wearing the Chilli Boys' jersey Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates edge Esperance, but cannot bury their chances Soccer
  6. Mwape Musonda fires chilling warning to Premiership rivals Soccer
X