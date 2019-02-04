'It's a bad dream,' Sala's father says after plane recovered

Argentine football star Emiliano Sala's father was awakened from a sound sleep on Sunday to learn that the plane in which his son was killed, has been found.

"I can't believe it. It's a bad dream," Horacio Sala said when contacted by Cronica TV at his home in Progreso.

He was the only one to stay behind in Argentina when the family rushed to Nantes, France to try to help with the search.

"I talk to them every day.

"But since I don't have WhatsApp it's expensive to call them or for them to call me. But anyway, they kept saying days were going by, and that there had been zero word on Emiliano, or on the plane," his father said.