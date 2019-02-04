Soccer

SA's Siph Mdlalose joins English non-league side Salisbury

04 February 2019 - 10:35 By Nick Said
Siph Mdlalose (C) celebrates with his Southampton teammates.
Image: SOUTHHAMPTON/Twitter

South African junior international Siph Mdlalose has signed for English non-league side Salisbury for the remainder of season and will work under experienced former Premier League striker Steve Claridge.

Mdlalose has found game-time in the junior set-up at top-flight Southampton tough this season‚ having not played since September‚ and so will be given the opportunity for first-team football‚ albeit in the lower leagues in England.

“Mdlalose is a very quick‚ attacking player‚ and we are very pleased to have him on board‚” Claridge said.

The 20-year-old signed a professional contract with The Saints in 2017 but has not progressed as he would have liked.

He has been called into squads with the junior national teams and remains highly-rated‚ but his lack of game-time has hindered his progress.

That should change at Salisbury‚ where he will work with Claridge‚ who played 829 professional games in what was a journeyman career that included spells with Leicester City and Portsmouth.

Salisbury are seeking back-to-back promotions into what would be the sixth-tier of English football.

They are currently five points behind division leaders Taunton Town‚ but have two games in hand.

