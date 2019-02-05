South Africa put in a stout defensive display as they held Nigeria to a 0-0 draw in their second Group A clash at the 2019 African Under-20 Championships in Niamey‚ Niger on Tuesday.

Amajita had to weather a storm from the Nigerians‚ but the defensive discipline and organisation that coach Thabo Senong works so hard to implement held firm.

It means South Africa must beat Burundi on Friday to be assured of as place in the semi-finals‚ while a draw could be enough if other results go their way.

Up for grabs is a place at the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Poland‚ with the four semi-finalists qualifying automatically for the global showpiece.

Amajita welcomed back goalkeeper and captain Khulekani Khubeka‚ who missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Niger‚ one of three changes that also saw starts for Siphesihle Mkhize and Luvuyo Phewa.