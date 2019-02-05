Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates supporters do not appear to have heeded Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s appeal to South Africans to boycott sporting events associated with Vodacom after it emerged on Tuesday that there are only 5000 tickets left on sale for Saturday’s Soweto derby.

Chiefs' communications manager Vina Maphosa revealed that there are only a few tickets left and he urged supporters who wish to view the match in the stadium to make their purchases quickly‚ as they would soon be sold out.

‘‘There are less than (5‚ 000) tickets left.

‘‘They have been selling at about 3‚000 a day.... we expect they may be sold out by tomorrow (Wednesday)‚” Maphosa said on Tuesday morning.

‘‘Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom have been embroiled in lengthy settlement negotiations and the long-running battle reached boiling point after negotiations between the two parties stalled last month.

Social media went into frenzy and Lesufi and the ‘‘Please Call Me movement” threw their support behind Makate‚ demanding he be paid fair compensation for developing the product in November 2000.