Soccer

WATCH | A rare look into the world-class Kaizer Chiefs facilities at Naturena

05 February 2019 - 13:21 By Tiisetso Malepa And Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs players in a discussion before their training session at their base in Naturena, south of Johannesburg.
Kaizer Chiefs players in a discussion before their training session at their base in Naturena, south of Johannesburg.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs opened their doors to the media for a tour inside their state-of-the-art gym at their training base in Naturena in the south of Johannesburg on Tuesday as they prepare for their Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs host their arch rivals Pirates in the 166th Soweto derby at FNB Stadium (kickoff at 3.30pm) looking to avenge the three back-to-back defeats they suffered at the hands of their traditional foe during the 2018 calendar year.

During an open media day at Naturena‚ Amakhosi invited journalists inside their world-class gym facilities as the players fined-tuned for the crunch matchup.

Tickets are expected to be sold out before the end of Tuesday (four days before the match) after it emerged that there were only 5‚000 tickets left.

"They have been selling at about 3‚000 a day.... we expect they may be sold out by tomorrow (Wednesday)‚” Chiefs communications manager Vina Maphosa said on Tuesday morning.

The previous Soweto derby‚ played at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium in November‚ was sold out just a few hours after tickets went on sale.

Trophy-hungry Chiefs‚ who are in their fourth season without winning silverware‚ are placed sixth on the Absa Premiership log standings with 27 points after 19 matches.

Ernst Middendorp’s team trail leaders Bidvest Wits by a staggering 10 points with 11 matches remaining. They are five points behind second-placed Pirates‚ who are on 32 points and have played a game less.

Most read

  1. Black Leopards boss David Thidiela banned from football for a year and slapped ... Soccer
  2. How Orlando Pirates 'stole' Ace Khuse from Kaizer Chiefs on the eve of the ... Soccer
  3. ASA says Athletix Grand Prix series still on track Sport
  4. Why the Proteas have a rough diamond with an abundance of talent in the ... Cricket
  5. 'Solvent' Sascoc will battle liquidation bid Sport

Latest Videos

Emotional return to school for Hoërskool Driehoek pupils
Wits university students clash with campus security – What we know so far

Related articles

  1. Investigators say they have found body in wreckage of plane carrying soccer ... Soccer
  2. WATCH | Black cat's Premier League pitch invasion Soccer
  3. PSL expected to grant Baxter's request to postpone fixtures to help Bafana Soccer
  4. Sundowns facing possibility of being docked point after they are charged by the ... Soccer
  5. Italian side AS Roma ignite Twitter after shout-out to Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  6. Amateur upstarts hoping to use Cape Town Stadium to lay Magic trap for Kaizer ... Soccer
  7. Mzansi is devasted by Wiseman Meyiwa's retirement from soccer Soccer
  8. Libya continue to frustrate Bafana by remaining tight-lipped about Afcon ... Soccer
  9. 'It's a bad dream,' Sala's father says after plane recovered Soccer
  10. Motaung: Kaizer Chiefs' ambition to win the CAF Champions League Soccer
X