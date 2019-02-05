WATCH | A rare look into the world-class Kaizer Chiefs facilities at Naturena

Kaizer Chiefs opened their doors to the media for a tour inside their state-of-the-art gym at their training base in Naturena in the south of Johannesburg on Tuesday as they prepare for their Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs host their arch rivals Pirates in the 166th Soweto derby at FNB Stadium (kickoff at 3.30pm) looking to avenge the three back-to-back defeats they suffered at the hands of their traditional foe during the 2018 calendar year.

During an open media day at Naturena‚ Amakhosi invited journalists inside their world-class gym facilities as the players fined-tuned for the crunch matchup.