Ayanda Patosi has had his first training session at his new Iranian club‚ as he breaks new frontiers for South African footballers.

He has joined Esteghlal of Tehran‚ the major club of the Iranian capital who play at the iconic Azadi Stadium‚ where crowds of some 90,000 are regular.

The club are two-time Asian champions and the most successful in Iran with eight national titles and coached by German Winfried Schafer‚ who took Cameroon to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title in 2002.

Patosi is the first South African to play in Iran‚ one of the giants of Asian football and where ex-Bafana Bafana coach Carlos Queiroz had been in charge of the national team for eight years and 100 matches until his resignation last week.

Patosi is on loan from Cape Town City for the rest of the season in a lucrative deal that could make even more money for the club if it is made permanent.