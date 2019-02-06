Kaizer Chiefs legend Donald “Ace” Khuse has revealed that when he was first signed to play professional football for Orlando Pirates in 1983 he earned R150 a month.

Khuse‚ now involved in Chiefs’ development coaching structures‚ then disclosed the staggeringly minor salaries he was paid in the 1980s playing for Mamelodi Sundowns and then Chiefs into the early 1990s.

However‚ Khuse said ahead of Saturday’s Absa Premiership Soweto derby between Amakhosi and Pirates at FNB Stadium that players in those days were not concerned with money‚ but with entertaining football spectators.

Comparing today’s players from those of his time‚ Khuse said: “I had so much to prove to people that I knew the game‚ and I loved the game so much that I didn’t care about how much I was earning.