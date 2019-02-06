Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs legend 'Ace' Khuse reveals he earned R150 a month at Orlando Pirates

06 February 2019 - 09:55 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs development coach Ace Khuse (L) chats to attacking midfielder Hendrick Ekstein (R) during the club's media day at Naturena in the south of Johannesburg on February 5 2019.
Kaizer Chiefs development coach Ace Khuse (L) chats to attacking midfielder Hendrick Ekstein (R) during the club's media day at Naturena in the south of Johannesburg on February 5 2019.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs legend Donald “Ace” Khuse has revealed that when he was first signed to play professional football for Orlando Pirates in 1983 he earned R150 a month.

Khuse‚ now involved in Chiefs’ development coaching structures‚ then disclosed the staggeringly minor salaries he was paid in the 1980s playing for Mamelodi Sundowns and then Chiefs into the early 1990s.

However‚ Khuse said ahead of Saturday’s Absa Premiership Soweto derby between Amakhosi and Pirates at FNB Stadium that players in those days were not concerned with money‚ but with entertaining football spectators.

Comparing today’s players from those of his time‚ Khuse said: “I had so much to prove to people that I knew the game‚ and I loved the game so much that I didn’t care about how much I was earning.

How Orlando Pirates 'stole' Ace Khuse from Kaizer Chiefs on the eve of the Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs legend Donald “Ace” Khuse has recalled how he was “stolen” from under the noses of Amakhosi in 1983 to be signed by Orlando Pirates.
Sport
19 hours ago

“I could tell you‚ ‘I was earning so much‚ but you wouldn’t believe it.”

Khuse was asked how much.

“When I came in at Pirates [it was] R150. After a year they gave me R250. Until I left Pirates I was earning that amount.

“I went to Sundowns‚ I got R600. And after Sundowns I came to Kaizer Chiefs – I got R1500. And that was how much I was earning then.

“But I didn’t care about money. What I was interested in was to make people happy‚ and to try to do my best and perform in every game.

PSL expected to grant Baxter's request to postpone fixtures to help Bafana

The Premier Soccer League is to shortly make a decision on a request from the South African Football Association to postpone games ahead of the vital ...
Sport
22 hours ago

“We were dedicated and wanted to make sure that we made the people happy whenever we were in the field of play.”

Khuse played in the old National Soccer League (NSL)‚ the precursor to what became the multi-million rand‚ and is now the multi-billion rand Premier Soccer League (PSL).

He would have earned a decent retirement package at the tail end of his playing career turning out for Genclerbirligi and Antalyaspor in Turkey from 1993 until 1997.

