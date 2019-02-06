Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns R1.5m richer after winning quarter-two of Q-Innovation

06 February 2019 - 16:28 By Tiisetso Malepa
Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and ASEC Mimosas at Lucas Moripe Stadium on February 01, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns will pocket R1.5m after they were crowned kings of the Absa Premiership Q-Innovation quarter-two (Q2) on Wednesday.

Pitso Mosimane’s side won the seven-match Q2 block of matches after amassing 17 points with five victories‚ two draws and no defeat as they bid to defend the title they lifted in May 2018.

Sundowns will receive the R1.5m prize money on Wednesday shortly before kickoff of their home league encounter against Black Leopards at Loftus.

Kickoff is at 7.30pm.

It is no surprise that Sundowns have won three Premiership titles in the past five seasons.

It is for the fourth season in a row that the Brazilians claim the Q-Innovation bragging rights.

Sundowns are in a strong position to win a fourth title in six years as they trail leaders Bidvest Wits with just six points having played three matches less before the clash against Leopards.

Cape Town City narrowly missed the top prize with one point while leaders Wits‚ winners of Q1‚ finished third on the Q-Innovation log standings with 14 points from seven matches.

Only five clubs have won the Q-Innovation accolade since it was introduced at the beginning of the 2014/15 season.

Previous winners of the Q-Innovation include Kaizer Chiefs (2014/15)‚ Polokwane City (2014/15 and 2016/17)‚ Cape Town City (2016/17) and Orlando Pirates (2017/18).

