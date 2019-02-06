Mamelodi Sundowns R1.5m richer after winning quarter-two of Q-Innovation

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns will pocket R1.5m after they were crowned kings of the Absa Premiership Q-Innovation quarter-two (Q2) on Wednesday.

Pitso Mosimane’s side won the seven-match Q2 block of matches after amassing 17 points with five victories‚ two draws and no defeat as they bid to defend the title they lifted in May 2018.

Sundowns will receive the R1.5m prize money on Wednesday shortly before kickoff of their home league encounter against Black Leopards at Loftus.

Kickoff is at 7.30pm.

It is no surprise that Sundowns have won three Premiership titles in the past five seasons.

It is for the fourth season in a row that the Brazilians claim the Q-Innovation bragging rights.