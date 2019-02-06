The South African Police Service (SAPS) will “significantly increase” its presence at Saturday’s Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Absa Premiership Soweto derby in reaction to the rampant crime that affected the Global Citizen concert at the venue in December.

The Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 concert on Sunday‚ December 2‚ descended into chaos afterwards as concert-goers outside the stadium waiting for hours for Uber and Taxify cabs were preyed upon by pickpockeers and thieves with guns and knives.

Captain Lorraine van Emmerick‚ communications official for Booysens Police Station‚ said the SAPS will be deployed inside and outside the stadium.

“We have put our deployment of personnel to the maximum‚” Van Emmerick said.

“We have got a dedicated group of detectives who will be in our charge office‚ in our [on-site] community service centre.

“We have got a large contingency of members deployed.