Reneilwe Letsholonyane will not be given preferential treatment‚ says SuperSport boss

Veteran midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane will not be given preferential treatment and will be judged like any other player when contract negotiations begin at SuperSport United at the end of the season.

The three-year contract cycle that most players have been on since 2016 is coming to an end in July and director of football Stan Matthews said Letsholonyane and the other players will be judged on their performances on the field.

“The one who delivers on the pitch keeps his contract and at the end of the day Yeye (Letsholonyane) must make goals‚ score goals‚ play every week to be judged like every other player‚” said Matthews.

“I can’t make a call on him now but it will be a different story if we finish in the top six and he has featured in all the games.

"His long-term future is in his own hands.