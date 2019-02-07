Ajax settle with PSL in relegation dispute, but refuse to give details

Efstathiou explained the process that could have seen the matter tied up until as late as 2024 or beyond that.

“The dates we were given to hear the leave of appeal of the judgment was May 23 and 24 this year. The timeframe for them to come back with a verdict is anything from six to 12 weeks, but let’s say eight weeks. That takes us to the end of July.

“Whoever lost that would then take the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein. And you must first apply, which is a three- or four-month process. So then we are in November 2019. It could take 12 months to hear that appeal, taking us to November 2020. The likelihood then was that the matter would be sent to Fifa, who would say the matter must be heard at a local level.

“So then we are in January 2021… and whoever is unsuccessful in that matter can take it to Safa [SA Football Association] on appeal. By then we are in May 2021 and if we come out of that process successful, all you are realistically talking about is a damages claim.

“They cannot put us in the play-offs, it is not practical, and by then we might be back in the premiership in any event. So what are we fighting on for?

“With a damages claim, you have to start the whole process again and we would probably only get to a result in 2023 or 2024. And then it might not fall in our favour," he said.

Ajax are back on course for promotion this season, having made a horror start under former coach Muhsin Ertugral.

Since the arrival of Dutch tactician Andries Ulderink, they have won six out of seven league games and are up to second in the division, seven points behind leaders Stellenbosch FC, with 11 games to play.