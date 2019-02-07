Body recovered from wreck of Sala plane: UK investigators

British investigators on Wednesday said they had recovered a body from the wreckage of the plane carrying Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala in the Channel.

But bad weather has forced the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) to abandon hopes of pulling the plane to shore.

The light aircraft was carrying the 28-year-old footballer to his new Premier League team Cardiff City when it disappeared near the island of Guernsey on January 21, along with 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson.

A shipwreck hunter hired by Sala's family with the help of funds donated by football stars such as Lionel Messi found the plane wreckage on Sunday.

The AAIB who then took over the operation revealed on Monday that an unidentified body had been found at the site.