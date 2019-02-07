The South African Police Service (SAPS) will be arresting and charging illegal car guards at Saturday’s Soweto derby at FNB Stadium‚ Stadium Management SA managing director Bertie Grobbelaar has said.

Hundreds of car guards surround FNB on the day of derbies when 90‚000 football supporters‚ some 50‚000 by car‚ converge on the stadium for the famous match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates‚ as they will this Saturday for an Absa Premiership fixture.

Grobbelaar said Stadium Management SA‚ who manage FNB Stadium‚ had been informed that SAPS officers from Booysens Police Station‚ along with community police officers “will be picking up illegal car guards and charging them”.

He said the organisers of the derby had established in their event safety and security planning (ESSP) meetings that the illegal car guards are a source of traffic congestion‚ as they direct traffic to park in wrong places‚ and charge patrons money for that.