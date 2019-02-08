Soccer

Amajita seal second successive World Cup place with win over Burundi

08 February 2019 - 19:46 By Nick Said
An early penalty from Luke le Roux sealed the victory for Amajita‚ who had to weather a storm from the Burundians.
An early penalty from Luke le Roux sealed the victory for Amajita‚ who had to weather a storm from the Burundians.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

South Africa sealed their place at the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup after reaching the knockout stages of the Caf U-20 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory over Burundi at Stade de Maradi in Maradi‚ Niger on Friday.

An early penalty from Luke le Roux sealed the victory for Amajita‚ who had to weather a storm from the Burundians‚ and now face Senegal in the semifinals of the tournament on Wednesday.

Coach Thabo Senong’s side finished second in their Group B behind Nigeria after a win and two draws‚ but perhaps more importantly have sealed their place at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland in May‚ when he will hope to have a number of his first team players available after they were not released for this tournament.

Amajita’s campaign so far has been built on a stout defence with just a single goal conceded in their three pool matches‚ and again they had to soak up enormous pressure from their opponents.

Senong handed starts to Leicester City midfielder Khanya Leshabela and Portugal-based Kobamelo Kodisang‚ while SuperSport United teenager Le Roux was also back in the starting XI.

'We have to come up with ideas to score goals‚' says Amajita coach Senong

Coach Thabo Senong admits his side must go back to training to find the right formula to score goals as they prepare for a final Group A clash ...
Sport
2 days ago

Amajita earned a penalty inside eight minutes when striker James Monyane was hacked down in the box by Burundi forward Bienvenue Kanakimana after a corner‚ and Le Roux calmly slotted the spot-kick for an early lead.

Burundi wasted an excellent chance to equalise when they picked apart the home defence‚ but Cedric Mavugo put his shot wide with plenty of the goal to aim at.

At the other end‚ the excellent Kodisang produced a bit of magic to create some space for the shot from a very tight angle‚ with his effort parried onto the post by Burundi keeper Onesime Rukundo.

Amajita keeper Khulekani Kubheka had to make a smart save from Shabani Mabano‚ who twisted in the air to get a fine header on target‚ but the gloveman was fortunate soon afterwards when he failed to punch a corner clear and somehow the ball stayed out of the net after a goal-mouth scramble.

Kodisang went on another dazzling run into the Burundi box‚ but this time his shot was blocked‚ while Monyane had time and space to launch from 20 yards but also saw his effort strike a defender.

Burundi pressed for the equaliser and Saidi Irakose should have done better with a headed chance‚ while Selemani Moustafa flashed a shot across the face of goal.

Amajita will appear at the U-20 World Cup for a fourth time after previous showings in 1997‚ 2009 and at the last tournament in South Korea in 2017.

READ MORE:

Amajita stand their ground to earn draw against Nigeria in 2019 African Under-20 Championships

South Africa put in a stout defensive display as they held Nigeria to a 0-0 draw in their second Group A clash at the 2019 African Under-20 ...
Sport
3 days ago

SA bracing for battle royale against old foes Nigeria

South Africa coach Thabo Senong is bracing for a tactical battle against old foes Nigeria as his side seeks to take a step closer to the semifinals ...
Sport
4 days ago

Amajita share spoils with Nigeria in Group A opener

Siphesihle Mkhize scored a vital equaliser for South Africa as they came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against hosts Niger in their opening Group ...
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Amajita seal second successive World Cup place with win over Burundi Soccer
  2. Tickets sold out for Soweto derby Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns can prey on Asec's desperation‚ says Anthony Laffor Soccer
  4. 'Why now?' Sundowns coach Mosimane asks about PSL disciplinary cases Soccer
  5. Pirates coach Micho ‘preparing for exam’ against another Chiefs professor Soccer

Latest Videos

#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
'Watch this space!' 6 moments from #SONA2019
X