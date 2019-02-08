Fines, Soweto derby & salaries: this week's top five soccer stories
So much happened in the world of sport this week that chances are you missed some of the top stories.
From Mamelodi Sundown's victory in the Absa Premiership to the Soweto derby, here's a wrap of all that went down on and off the soccer fields.
The return of Motaung Jnr to Amakhosi
The son of Amakhosi chairman, Kaizer Motaung Junior, is back at the club after completing his bachelor of commerce (Bcom) degree.
Junior played for the club for 11 years between 2003 and 2014 and is said to have been groomed to occupy an administrative role within Kaizer Chiefs.
He has no position yet, but said he is lucky to be able to learn at the feet of his dad and club chairman Kaizer Motaung.
Black Leopard's boss R1m fine
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Tuesday decided to ban Black Leopards boss David Thidiela from the sport.
Thidiela's ban was accompanied by a R1m fine for the 2018 rant directed at referee Victor Hlungwani.
The PSL claimed Thidiela made distasteful tribal remarks and threatened Hlungwani.
Donald 'Ace' Khuse's R150 Bucs salary
"I didn't care about money. What I was interested in was to make people happy, and to try to do my best and to perform at every game."
These are the words of former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns player Donald "Ace" Khuse, who is currently involved in Kaizer Chiefs' development coaching structures.
Khuse said, unlike soccer players of today, his generation cared about entertaining fans rather than money.
When he started professional football in 1983 as a Pirates player, he earned R150. At Sundowns he earned R600 and eventually earned R1,500 when he joined Kaizer Chiefs.
Sundowns bag goals and money
Mamelodi Sundowns showed Black Leopards who is boss when they won their PSL clash 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.
The three points moved Downs up to second on the league table.
Their victory on Wednesday came after another win on Tuesday, the Absa Premiership Q-Innovation quarter two (Q2), which saw them walk away R1.5m richer.
Akpeyi's Kaizer Chiefs Soweto derby debut
Former Chippa United goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is set to make his Soweto derby debut when he runs out for Kazier Chiefs against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
Akpeyi joined Amakhosi a week ago to help solve the club's goalkeeping problems exacerbated by Virgil Vries in previous matches.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp said his understanding is that Akpeyi is available for selection for the derby.