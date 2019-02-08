Fines, Soweto derby & salaries: this week's top five soccer stories

So much happened in the world of sport this week that chances are you missed some of the top stories.

From Mamelodi Sundown's victory in the Absa Premiership to the Soweto derby, here's a wrap of all that went down on and off the soccer fields.

The return of Motaung Jnr to Amakhosi

The son of Amakhosi chairman, Kaizer Motaung Junior, is back at the club after completing his bachelor of commerce (Bcom) degree.

Junior played for the club for 11 years between 2003 and 2014 and is said to have been groomed to occupy an administrative role within Kaizer Chiefs.

He has no position yet, but said he is lucky to be able to learn at the feet of his dad and club chairman Kaizer Motaung.