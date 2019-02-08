Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi will make his debut for Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby after coach Ernst Middendorp named the Nigeria international in the starting lineup for the anticipated Absa Premiership encounter against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

For Pirates‚ coach Milutin Sredojević‚ he has given Wayne Sandilands another run between the sticks to after he started their last match against Esperance of Tunisia in the Caf Champions League last weekend.

Chiefs and Pirates meet in the 166th Soweto derby on Saturday.

“Tickets for the general public have been sold out‚” Maphosa said on Friday afternoon.

A capacity crowd of 87‚500 will attend the derby.

Chiefs are in sixth place in the PSL on 27 points from 19 matches‚ 10 points behind leaders Bidvest Wits (37 from 19).

Pirates are in third place on 32 points from 18 games‚ five behind Wits but with a game in hand.

Kickoff is at 3.30pm. Parking on the officially designated parking fields is free.