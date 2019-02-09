The 166th Soweto derby was brutally fought out at a pace that kept a capacity crowd on the edge of their seats‚ as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates sharing the spoils 1-1 ultimately seemed the fairest result.

Some 87‚000 supporters braved a sun-baked FNB that was hot enough for referee Abongile Tom to call first-half water breaks in the Absa Premiership fixture.

Chiefs controlled much of the game‚ leading to Daniel Cardoso putting them ahead via a 53rd-minute penalty.

Pirates only notably lifted their tempo after conceding‚ and then might have wished they had displayed that level of aggression going forward from the start‚ Thembinkosi Lorch equalising in the 80th.

Overall‚ though‚ it was another furiously competitive derby‚ played at a breakneck pace‚ if perhaps just lacking the skill and refinement much sentimentalised over from the game's glorious past.

Chiefs might have felt they edged the chances‚ and could have ended an 11-match winless derby streak. But Pirates certainly weren't letting Amakhosi do that with any degree of comfort.

There seemed questions over Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp's starting lineup.

Promoted youngster Happy Mashiane's third start was adventurous‚ if risky. Could Bernard Parker's ageing legs make an impact at right wing? Could George Maluleka provide a physical presence in defensive midfield‚ with Willard Katsande relegated to the bench?

Most of those questions were answered in the affirmative‚ and Middendorp's ability to keep opposition coaches guessing has been a feature of his second tenure at Chiefs.

It probably played a role in him remaining unbeaten in derbies going back to his first spell at Naturena.

Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic refreshingly made one change from his previous six‚ five and four in Bucs' last three games - Happy Jele returning from flu for Marshall Munetsi at centreback. Bucs looked the more dangerous XI on paper.

Daniel Akpeyi debuted in goal for Chiefs‚ following the woes of Virgil Vries standing in for injured Itumeleng Khune. The Nigeria international was the less active of the two goalkeepers‚ Wayne Sandilands being called into play far more often for Pirates.

Bucs just seemed to freeze for the first hour. They only pushed forward with confidence after Chiefs had scored.

Daniel Cardoso and Teenage Hadebe could take much credit for that‚ though‚ towering in Chiefs' central defence.

